'My son was killed by my forklift truck'

Richard and Linzi Nelson's three-year-old son Stuart was killed on their farm 18 months ago.

Mr Nelson tells Victoria Derbyshire of the pain of seeing his son lying "lifeless" after he had accidentally run him over with a forklift truck.

It comes as the Farm Safety Foundation is claiming the industry is one of the most dangerous in the UK, with new figures showing 29 farm workers were killed from agriculture activities between 2017 and 2018.

