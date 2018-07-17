'They'd point and laugh and snigger'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Workplace bullying: 'They'd point and laugh and snigger'

A transgender woman who worked as a van driver in the gig economy is bringing a discrimination claim against a courier company.

Hayley, full name Stanley Hayley, says management ignored her complaints of bullying and harassment, leaving her feeling helpless.

  • 17 Jul 2018