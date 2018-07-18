Emotional Sir Cliff speaks outside court

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Cliff Richard: 'It's going to take a while to get over'
Sir Cliff Richard appeared emotional outside court after winning his privacy case against the BBC.
The High Court awarded the singer an initial £210,000 in damages over the corporation's coverage of a police raid on his home.
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window