Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Cliff 'aimed to right a wrong'
Sir Cliff Richard aimed to right a wrong by taking the BBC to court over coverage of a police raid on his home, the singer's lawyer has said.
Speaking outside court after Sir Cliff won his privacy case against the corporation, Gideon Benaim said Sir Cliff's motivation was not for personal gain.
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window