Sir Cliff ruling a 'shift against press freedom'
The BBC's director of news, Fran Unsworth, says the ruling in the Sir Cliff Richard privacy case represents a "significant shift against press freedom".

Speaking outside court after the singer won damages over the corporation's coverage of a police raid on his home, she said the BBC would look to appeal.

  • 18 Jul 2018