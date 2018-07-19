'Period poverty led me to become homeless'
Stevie-Jo Pasing's family could not afford to buy her sanitary products during her school years.

She used to skip class out of embarrassment, which she says was a key factor in her later becoming homeless.

  • 19 Jul 2018
