Miss Universe GB: You can change hearts

First black Miss Universe GB shows 'diverse beauty' of UK
The first black Miss Universe GB, Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, says her win celebrates diverse beauty of the UK.
The former heptathlete who recently passed the bar exam, says her message to young girls is that you can still win hearts regardless of your skin colour.
18 Jul 2018
