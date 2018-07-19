Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Racism is becoming more overt'
Racism in the UK is becoming worse, says a black student subjected to racist abuse on social media.
Law student Nnenna Asubo received a message from a student at another university making "monkey references". When she challenged him, he said it was a joke and "please don't lynch me".
She says if universities are serious about tackling racism, they need to admit more black and ethnic minority students.
(Photo: Nnenna Asubo. Credit: BBC)
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window