'Racism is becoming more overt'

Racism in the UK is becoming worse, says a black student subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Law student Nnenna Asubo received a message from a student at another university making "monkey references". When she challenged him, he said it was a joke and "please don't lynch me".

She says if universities are serious about tackling racism, they need to admit more black and ethnic minority students.

(Photo: Nnenna Asubo. Credit: BBC)