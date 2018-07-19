BBC would be 'crazy' to appeal - Lord Patten

Video

The former chairman of the BBC Trust, Lord Patten, has said the BBC would be "crazy" to appeal against the High Court's ruling in the Sir Cliff Richard privacy case.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Lord Patten said the broadcaster should "swallow hard, say they made a mistake, apologise as they have to Cliff Richard, move on and not to do it again".

BBC bosses said on Wednesday the corporation was considering an appeal.