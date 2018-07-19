Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cliff Richard: BBC would be 'crazy' to appeal - Lord Patten
The former chairman of the BBC Trust, Lord Patten, has said the BBC would be "crazy" to appeal against the High Court's ruling in the Sir Cliff Richard privacy case.
Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Lord Patten said the broadcaster should "swallow hard, say they made a mistake, apologise as they have to Cliff Richard, move on and not to do it again".
BBC bosses said on Wednesday the corporation was considering an appeal.
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window