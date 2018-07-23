Media player
My experience of being held captive as a sex slave
'Anna' was kidnapped from a London street by human traffickers and held captive for nine months, during which time she was subjected to violent abuse. She spoke to Outlook about her experiences from that time.
23 Jul 2018
