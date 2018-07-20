Media player
Health secretary to consider NHS targets
The new health secretary says he has been asked to consider whether NHS waiting time targets are "clinically appropriate".
Speaking to the BBC's Hugh Pym, Matt Hancock said: "Targets to measure performance [are] important, we've just got to make sure that they're the right ones clinically."
20 Jul 2018
