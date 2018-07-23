Commons clash over IS case

Media player
Security minister Ben Wallace challenged on IS case
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has questioned the UK's decision to abandon its "principled opposition" to the death penalty in the case of two Islamic State suspects.
Speaking in the House of Commons, she said it was not possible to be a "little bit in favour" of the death penalty.
Security Minister Ben Wallace defended the government's approach, saying it took a "rare decision" in this case to ensure the suspects face a trial.
23 Jul 2018
