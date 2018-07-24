Brexit donor under scrutiny for Lesotho payment

Media player
Arron Banks paid a Lesothan minister thousands of pounds
One of the biggest political donors in UK history, Arron Banks, is under scrutiny for payments to a politician in the Kingdom of Lesotho.
Mr Banks, who has mining interests in the country, confirmed that he made the payments but denied that it amounted to a bribe.
The insurance tycoon is thought to have given up to £9.6m to the pro-Brexit group Leave.EU and UKIP.
24 Jul 2018
