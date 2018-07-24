Brexit donor under scrutiny for Lesotho payment
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Arron Banks paid a Lesothan minister thousands of pounds

One of the biggest political donors in UK history, Arron Banks, is under scrutiny for payments to a politician in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Mr Banks, who has mining interests in the country, confirmed that he made the payments but denied that it amounted to a bribe.

The insurance tycoon is thought to have given up to £9.6m to the pro-Brexit group Leave.EU and UKIP.

  • 24 Jul 2018