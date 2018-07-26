'Aged 12 and in a gang'
Video

London gangland: How young girls are groomed into gangs

'Rachel' joined a gang aged 12.

She committed crimes - some violent - but she has also been victim of violent crimes and horrific sexual abuse.

This is the reality of life as a girl and a member of a gang.

For her own safety, we are not using her real name, or using her original voice.

You can watch the full Newsnight report here.

