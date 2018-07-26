Surviving being homeless in a heatwave
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK heatwave 2018: Surviving being homeless

How are those sleeping rough on Britain's streets coping with the high temperatures during the heatwave?

As homelessness charities hand out extra bottles of water and sun cream, we hear from those struggling to find shelter from the sun.

  • 26 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Why is it so hot at the moment?