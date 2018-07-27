Video

Former Labour leader-turned-podcast host Ed Miliband called BBC Radio 5 Live, to give advice to his podcast co-host Geoff Lloyd, who is standing in for Adrian Chiles.

Mr Miliband told Mr Lloyd to “be yourself”. And he shrugged off complaints that he hadn’t invited Mr Lloyd to join him on air, when he stood in for Jeremy Vine.

This clip is from Chiles on Friday on Friday 27 July 2018.