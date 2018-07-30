'I begged my mum for model fee'

Video

Aspiring models are having their dreams dashed after being lured into parting with cash by companies that make false promises about the chance to work with top brands, the Victoria Derbyshire programme has learned.

Dominika Sadurek, 16, spent £400 on a photoshoot at a small studio in London.

