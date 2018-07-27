Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chief probation inspector welcomes government rethink
The chief inspector of the probation service, Dame Glenys Stacey, has welcomed the government's decision to rethink how private firms are used within the sector.
Contracts with companies operating in the probation service are being terminated early - because of concerns about their effectiveness.
Dame Stacey explains to Radio 4's The World at One what three major changes the government needs to make, which she hoped would lead to a better quality service.
-
27 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window