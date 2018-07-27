Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hail and lightning in the UK
Storms swept across the country, bringing hailstones, thunder and rain.
Rail passengers on the East Coast mainline faced major disruption after lightning strikes damaged signalling.
27 Jul 2018
