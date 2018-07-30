Jeremy Hunt makes wife nationality gaffe

Media player
Jeremy Hunt gaffe: 'My wife is Japanese'
Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt mistakenly referred to his wife as Japanese during a visit to Beijing to discuss post-Brexit trade deals between the UK and China.
Mr Hunt's wife is actually Chinese.
30 Jul 2018
