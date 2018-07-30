Court backs end-of-life judgement
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Court backs end-of-life judgement

Long-term vegetative patients with little chance of recovery can have their treatment ended if their family and doctors agree it is in their best interest, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Lady Black rejected an appeal from the official solicitor, saying there was no violation under the Human Rights Convention.

  • 30 Jul 2018