Jeremy Hunt: My wife is Japanese
Jeremy Hunt gaffe: 'My wife is Japanese'

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt mistakenly referred to his wife as Japanese during a visit to Beijing. Mr Hunt's wife is actually Chinese.

  • 30 Jul 2018