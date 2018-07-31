Media player
'My abortion pill took effect on the Tube home'
Women are illegally taking abortion pills, which they have bought online, at home to avoid enduring abortions on public transport.
In England, abortion pills must currently be administered in a clinic or hospital.
For some, such as Zoe Weldon and Claudia Craig, this means the pill can take effect on their journey home.
