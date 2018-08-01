'My stalker had 13 other victims'

Video

Zoe Dronfield was almost killed by her ex-partner, who started stalking her when she ended the relationship.

After she went public with her story, 13 other women said they had also been victims of his controlling behaviour.

She is now campaigning for a register of stalkers, alongside the national stalking advocacy service, Paladin.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK.