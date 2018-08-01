Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My stalker had 13 other victims'
Zoe Dronfield was almost killed by her ex-partner, who started stalking her when she ended the relationship.
After she went public with her story, 13 other women said they had also been victims of his controlling behaviour.
She is now campaigning for a register of stalkers, alongside the national stalking advocacy service, Paladin.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK.
-
01 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window