Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The UK's largest wall mural
The UK's largest wall mural, the connectivity mural, has been completed in Shoreditch, London.
We spoke to some of the artists on how they managed to paint over 1400 square metres of concrete.
Produced by James Wignall and Raeph Ballantyne.
-
08 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window