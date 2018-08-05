'He knew this isn't training, this is for real.'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester Arena attack police dog Mojo retires

The first police dog on the scene of the Manchester Arena attack, Mojo, is retiring.

His handler, PC Phil Healy, told BBC Radio 5 Live that Mojo knew on the night of the attack that "this wasn't a training exercise, this was for real".

The duo were given a bravery award at Crufts by the British Transport Police.

  • 05 Aug 2018