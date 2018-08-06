Driver threatens to run over cyclists
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Reckless' London driver threatens to run over cyclists

A driver was filmed driving at speed towards cyclists in Clapham, south-west London.

Police described the man as "reckless" and have appealed for information to identify him.

Read more: 'Reckless' driver hunted over cyclist row

  • 06 Aug 2018
Go to next video: New-tech warns drivers of cyclists