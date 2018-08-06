Interview with IS 'Beatles' duo

Video

The two men accused of being part of the notorious Islamic State cell dubbed 'the Beatles', have called into question the government’s attempt to have them tried in the United States.

Speaking to the BBC for the first time since the legal moves were made public, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh denied they had been stripped of their British citizenship. The pair deny being part of the IS gang and are being held at an undisclosed location in northern Syria.

They spoke to our Middle East Correspondent, Quentin Sommerville.