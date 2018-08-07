PM: 'Boris has caused offence'

Media player
Boris Johnson 'has caused offence', PM says
Prime Minister Theresa May says former foreign secretary Boris Johnson "was wrong" in the language he used to describe women who use the burka.
Mrs May added that wearing the burka "should be a matter for a woman to choose".
07 Aug 2018
