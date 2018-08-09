'Wearing the veil is a woman's choice'

Media player
Muslim women discuss wearing the veil
Four Muslim women have been discussing their relationship with the veil in reaction to Boris Johnson saying women "look like letter boxes" and "bank robbers" when they wear burkas.
Sahar Al-Faifi, who chooses to wear a niqab even though her family would prefer her not to, appeared on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
She was joined by fashion model Salima Boukayoua, who never wears veils, Mabruka Beik, who has worn a hijab since she was 12, and gender activist Huda Jawad.
09 Aug 2018
