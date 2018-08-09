Video

Bradley Lowery's mother has told BBC Radio 5 Live that her son’s legacy is improving the lives of other children with cancer.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan, from Blackhall Colliery in County Durham, died in July 2017.

Speaking to Chloe Tilley, Gemma Lowery said she believes Bradley's reason for being here "was to raise awareness of childhood cancer and Neuroblastoma, that very few people knew about".