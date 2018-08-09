Video

Former Premier League footballer Jermaine Pennant was known for his party lifestyle and had a reputation as a womaniser.

He spoke to Joanna Gosling about his relationship with women as a high-profile footballer, and how he is not proud of how he treated women in the past.

