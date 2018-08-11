The Man City player you've never heard of

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man City's Fifa top goal scorer with world title hopes
Marcus "Marcuzo" Jorgensen is one of Man City’s top goal scorers, but you've probably never heard of him.
The 19-year-old plays for the side in Fifa video game tournaments around the world where prize money can reach $250,000 (£194,000).
He told BBC Minute his training regime for eSports games is similar to actual Premier League players.
Video journalist: Roxanne Ebrahim-Khan
Producer: James Fitzgerald
-
11 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window