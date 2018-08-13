'We as mums are too tough on ourselves'

Media player
Working mums: 'We're too tough on ourselves'
Following various celebrities talking about returning to work after birth, we asked three women about the challenges of being a working mum.
Irene, Charlene and Suzanne, who blogs at The Motherload, all share their advice for new mums in a similar position.
Produced by Emily Wolstencroft
13 Aug 2018
