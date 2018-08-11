Media player
#Knivesdownbikesup: 'Hundreds' of young cyclists in traffic jam
Traffic came to a halt as young people rode across London to try to raise awareness of knife crime.
"Hundreds of young people were cycling down Battersea Park Road," said one eyewitness, who filmed this video. "Some were doing wheelies and standing on their bikes whilst moving."
11 Aug 2018
