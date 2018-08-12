Johnson offers tea instead of answers

Media player
Johnson gives journalists tea while avoiding burka questions
Boris Johnson has declined to comment, after being asked whether he would apologise for comparing Muslim women wearing the burka to letterboxes and bank robbers.
The former foreign secretary, speaking to reporters outside his house in Oxfordshire, said: "I have nothing to say about this matter except to offer you some tea."
12 Aug 2018
