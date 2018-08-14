Media player
Westminster car crash: 'I saw a man driving towards Parliament'
An eyewitness to the crash said he saw the car 'driving at speed' into a bollard.
Cyclists were hit in the crash and London Ambulance Service said it had taken two patients to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
A man has been arrested and Scotland Yard's counter-terrorism unit is leading the investigation but the force is "keeping an open mind".
14 Aug 2018
