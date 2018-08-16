Manchester mosque sermon 'called for armed jihad'
Two Islamic scholars have told the BBC that a sermon delivered at a mosque in Manchester, where suicide bomber Salman Abedi worshipped, called "for armed jihad."
The BBC has obtained the recording of Friday prayers at Didsbury mosque in December 2016, six months before Abedi killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.
The preacher denies calling for armed jihad or ever preaching radical Islam.
Our special correspondent Ed Thomas has this exclusive report.
Reporter: Ed Thomas, Producer: Noel Titheradge, Camera: Phillip Edwards, Editors: Ed Ram, Phillip Edwards.
