'Everything goes silent in your head'
Video

British runner Dina Asher-Smith recounts her first race

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith recounts her first race when she was a child.

She told Today how running a cross country race felt like "a long way" when she was eight-years-old.

The runner won her third gold medal of the European Championships as she led Great Britain to victory in the women's 4x100m relay final in Berlin.

  • 14 Aug 2018
