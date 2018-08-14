Westminster crash: Neighbour describes raid
Police have searched a property in Nottingham in connection with the investigation into a suspected terror attack in Westminster.

Sham Khatun witnessed the raid on her neighbour's home in the Radford and Arboretum area of the city.

She told the BBC police seemed quite aggressive as they broke a door to gain entry to the house but "were doing their job at the end of the day".

