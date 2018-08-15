Inside small-town Britain's drug epidemic

Media player
County lines: Newsnight looks at the murky world of drug dealing
The drug trade is evolving in lucrative ways for gangs in the UK.
The phrase 'county lines' is the term referring to the phone line used by gangs to direct drugs businesses in the towns and smaller cities of Britain.
Newsnight spoke to some of the people behind these 'county lines' and the police trying to stop it.
15 Aug 2018
