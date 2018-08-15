Monkey dust: 'I hate that I'm addicted'

Video

It has led people to jump off buildings, bite others and run into people's homes. Now police say it is only a matter of time before someone dies as the result of "monkey dust" - a synthetic drug rising in popularity in the West Midlands.

One man, who gave his name as Smithy, has been using it for over a year - but wishes he was not addicted.

The Home Office said its drug strategy "sets out a balanced approach which brings together police, health, community and global partners to tackle the illicit drug trade, protect the most vulnerable and help those with a drug dependency to recover and turn their lives around".

