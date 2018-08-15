Sir Cliff ruling 'needs to be challenged'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Cliff Richard ruling 'needs to be challenged'
The ruling made against the BBC over its coverage of a police raid at Sir Cliff Richard's home in 2014 "needs to be challenged", according to the i newspaper's editor Oliver Duff.
The BBC has revealed it will not appeal a high court ruling which found the BBC had infringed the singer's privacy.
But Mr Duff said the ruling was a dangerous change to the law that could lead to greater secrecy in society.
He said it was already having a "deadening effect" as journalists and lawyers struggled to distinguish what could and could not be reported.
15 Aug 2018
