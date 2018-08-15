Sir Cliff ruling 'needs to be challenged'

Video

The ruling made against the BBC over its coverage of a police raid at Sir Cliff Richard's home in 2014 "needs to be challenged", according to the i newspaper's editor Oliver Duff.

The BBC has revealed it will not appeal a high court ruling which found the BBC had infringed the singer's privacy.

But Mr Duff said the ruling was a dangerous change to the law that could lead to greater secrecy in society.

He said it was already having a "deadening effect" as journalists and lawyers struggled to distinguish what could and could not be reported.