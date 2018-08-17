The prisoner helping to control other inmates

Video

Could allowing inmates greater freedoms in prison, and engaging them in mentoring schemes, be a key tool in rehabilitation?

Ben has been in HMP Oakwood for five years, and has taken on the role of a mentor - helping officers control tensions.

The prison has been labelled "impressive" by inspectors.

