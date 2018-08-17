Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The prisoner helping to control other inmates
Could allowing inmates greater freedoms in prison, and engaging them in mentoring schemes, be a key tool in rehabilitation?
Ben has been in HMP Oakwood for five years, and has taken on the role of a mentor - helping officers control tensions.
The prison has been labelled "impressive" by inspectors.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window