Rory Stewart: Judge me on my record in 12 months time
Prisons minister Rory Steward has promised to resign in 12 months time if levels of drug use and violence in 10 prisons have not been reduced.

He says a focus on drugs and cleanliness can turn even challenging jails around.

  • 17 Aug 2018