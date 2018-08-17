Relief my son turned to vaping - MP

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norman Lamb MP 'relieved' his son vapes
A report by a committee of MPs says rules around e-cigarettes should be relaxed so they can be more widely used and accepted in society.
Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb, chairman of the science and technology committee which produced the report, says he is relieved his own son now vapes instead of smoking.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window