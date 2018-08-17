Relief my son turned to vaping - MP
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Norman Lamb MP 'relieved' his son vapes

A report by a committee of MPs says rules around e-cigarettes should be relaxed so they can be more widely used and accepted in society.

Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb, chairman of the science and technology committee which produced the report, says he is relieved his own son now vapes instead of smoking.

  • 17 Aug 2018