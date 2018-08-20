'I feel scared in my collapse-risk flat'

Video

Families living in a north London block of flats judged to be at risk of collapse have told the Victoria Derbyshire programme they are living in fear.

Eighty-seven households have been told to leave by the end of October, but only 19 have accepted accommodation elsewhere.

Checks after the Grenfell Tower fire found parts of the Tangmere block could fall if there was a gas explosion.

Haringey Council said it was finding residents alternative accommodation.

