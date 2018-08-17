Media player
Dr Taj Hargey: Nothing in the Koran about face masking
The British imam Dr Taj Hargey says when people say facial masking is part of Islam "that clearly is a lie".
He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "Repeating a lie ad infinitum doesn't make it the truth".
Dr Harjey, who founded the Muslim Educational Centre in Oxford and the Open Mosque in Cape Town recently defended Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson over his criticism of the burka saying he should "not apologise for telling the truth".
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
17 Aug 2018
