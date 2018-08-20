'I was sent abuse for wanting a baby girl'

Video

TV personality Danielle Lloyd has said she received abuse online over wanting to use gender selection when she has her next baby, to ensure she has a daughter.

Danielle, who has four young sons, says she has been called "selfish" and "disgusting".

Gender selection is illegal in the UK, but Lloyd plans to go to the US for the treatment.

