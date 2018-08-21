Media player
Adrian Chiles: 'Loads of us drink too much'
Presenter Adrian Chiles has spoken about his drinking habits after revealing he sometimes drank 80 or 100 units a week.
Appearing on BBC Breakfast ahead of a new documentary on alcohol consumption, the radio and TV host said there are "loads of us who drink too much".
After a doctor told him he "can't carry on like this", Chiles, 51, suggested he might moderate his drinking or stop completely.
21 Aug 2018
