Chiles: 'Loads of us drink too much'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Adrian Chiles: 'Loads of us drink too much'

Presenter Adrian Chiles has spoken about his drinking habits after revealing he sometimes drank 80 or 100 units a week.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast ahead of a new documentary on alcohol consumption, the radio and TV host said there are "loads of us who drink too much".

After a doctor told him he "can't carry on like this", Chiles, 51, suggested he might moderate his drinking or stop completely.

  • 21 Aug 2018